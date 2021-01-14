Don’t flout COVID-19 protocols, Doctors urge Nigerians

The Association of Resident Doctors, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (ARD-UITH) chapter, has advised Nigerians against flouting the COVID-19 protocols.

Dr Badmus Habeeb, President of ARD-UITH, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin, said second wave of the virus was worse than the previous one.

Habeeb said this was due to the combined effect of new strains and poor preventive and control measures.

“This is evident by the increased transmissibility, virulence and fatality compared to the first wave.