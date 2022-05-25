Don’t field candidates against Orji Kalu, group appeals to parties

A group under the aegis of Abia Stakeholders for Peace and Development (ANSPEN), has appealed to political parties in Abia not to field candidates against the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu.

The group is made up of traditional rulers, youth groups, Abia professionals, academics, prominent members of the political class and top businessmen.

The group in a statement issued on Wednesday drummed support for Kalu’s re-election to the senate.

According to the leader of the group, Dr Kalu Ncheghe, indices show that the senate chief whip had performed well to deserve re-elected.

“The group believes that Kalu’s performance as the senator representing Abia North senatorial district is the best in the history of Abia and Nigeria at large,” he said.

While appealing to the people of Abia North senatorial district to continue to support the senator, Ncheghe said that Kalu was ready to do more for the district.

“All political parties in Abia should not bother fielding candidates against the chief whip of the senate.

“Whether PDP, APGA, APP, NNPP or SDP should not think of wasting their time, because we have resolved to return Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu unopposed as the senator representing Abia North senatorial district in 2023.

“Orji Kalu’s performance as a senator is the best in the history of Abia and Nigeria at large. We are bi-partisan and our interest is the development of Abia North senatorial district.

“We need to encourage and support his aspiration in 2023. If Nigerians don’t anoint him as the APC presidential candidate, we will love to see him in the red chambers again.

“What he has done as a senator is unprecedented; the building of roads, schools, and distribution of educational materials, is the first of its kind in Abia North senatorial district.

“The bills, motions, and infrastructural development are the best we have seen since 1999.

“We should not joke with our best at this critical time. We need more development in Abia North.

“Therefore, I am appealing to all to continue to trust Sen. Orji Kalu even beyond 2023 for more development.

“We are ready to refund money to all the senatorial aspirants from Abia North senatorial district.

“Kalu is the consensus of all, including our traditional rulers,” Ncheghe said. (NAN)

