Don’t despair in offering prayers for nation’s leaders – Senate President

The President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawal, on Monday appealed to Nigerians not to despair in offering prayers for the nation’s leaders.

Lawal spoke in Sokoto State when he led a delegation to condole with Sen. Aliyu Wamakko on the death of his daughter, Sadiya.

He prayed for divine solutions to the present challenges plaguing Nigeria, adding that prayer is a potent weapon for all problems.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians not to despair in offering prayers for the nation’s leaders.

“Leaders as mere mortals must make mistakes, but they will be properly guided and spiritually supported with the fervent prayers of the citizens,” he said.

The Senate President said that they were in Sokoto to condole with Wamakko on the loss of his daughter and prayed Almighty Allah to grant her Aljannat Firdaus.

He described Wamakko as a leader not only in Sokoto State or the North alone, but to the entire country.

“Wamakko is an astute leader who always lead by example. He has been a very tested and trusted collegaue, who is also a close confidant.

“In Nigeria of today, we need people like him who are trustworthy, honest, humane, kind and patriotic. We will always stand by him in everything he does, as we are one and the same.

“We are here to condole him on behalf of the entire Senate . Her demise was indeed a great loss to all of us,” he added.

Responding, Wamakko commended the Senate President and the members of his delegation for the visit and prayed for sustenable peace, unity and socioeconomic prosperity of Nigeria.

On the delegation of the Senate President were; Governors of Kebbi and Yobe, Sen. Atiku Bagudu and Mai Mala Buni, and Senate Leader, Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya.

Others are; former House of Representatives Member for Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency, Usman Balkore and a Gombe-based businessman, Alhaji Awwal Lawal among others.

Special prayers were offered by Sheikh Abdulaziz Kofar-Rini and Sheikh Yahuza Shehu-Tambuwal for the repose of the deceased’s soul, and for sustenable peace and unity in Nigeria. (NAN)