Don’t depend on world economy, Muoka charges worshippers

By Uchenna Eletuo

The General Overseer (G O) of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka has charged his followers not put their hope in the world’s economy but on divine provision.

Muoka spoke on Monday during a service to end a two-day revival tagged “Mgbibi 2022” at the Church’s headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual event, usually held at Mgbidi in Imo, took place for the second time in Lagos because of the state of security in the South-East of Nigeria.

The 2022 event, with the theme, “Only God can Do This” attracted people from across the globe and came shortly after the ministry celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The Church, which began on Dec. 24 2002 at Ilasa Lagos, has also put on hold the construction of its Crown University, at 40 per cent completion, sited in same community in Imo because of insecurity in the area.

Delivering his message, the General Overseer said that dependance on world economic permutation cannot bring self actualisation.

According to him, only trust and faith in the Lord can guarantee stability in life.

“The uncertainty around the world’s economy is capable of frustrating someone and can lead to despair, depression and self destruction.

“Live a life of holiness and be steadfast in faith, and allow God take over the provision of your needs.

“God is still in the business of intervening in man’s unsavoury situations. Do His will and put him to challenge and see if He will not surprise you with more than that you asked for,” he said.

The preacher decried sinful conducts of supposed Christians and the crave for materialism.

He said that the scriptures condemned acts such as covetousness, lying, womanising, prostitution, women putting on what men should wear, and half-naked dressing.

Muoka asked those involved in immoralities of any kind to beg God for forgiveness to atone for their sins while there was grace to do so, to secure salvation and make heaven at last.

He warned that hell is real and heaven is real, charging people to choose the good path, to move God to bless them.(NAN)