Don’t dash common man’s hope – bishop tells judges, magistrates

The Anglican Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Rt. Rev. Olusola Odedeji, on Monday called on Lagos State Judiciary to uphold truth at all times to give Nigerians hope.

Odedeji made the call at a church service to mark the opening of the 2022/2023 Legal Year of the Lagos State Judiciary.

He called on judges and magistrates to use their positions to serve God and humanity.

He said that the judicial officers should bear in mind that their positions were providential.

According to him, the society believes in the judiciary as a profession and look up to it to fight corruption and other crimes.

He urged judges and magistrates to imbibe the teachings in the Bible (Amos Chapter 5 verses 21 to 24) and use their positions to enthrone justice.

“The position you are in today is not by mistake. It is providential. Judiciary has always been the last hope of

the masses; we must not dash this hope. People believe so much in you.

“Judges and pastors deal with the destinies of men, and we cannot afford to fail them.

“Where you are today is not the final bus stop; it is a means to an end.

“According to 2nd Corinthians 2 verses 9 and 10, all of us will appear before the judgment

seat of God. Each of us will give account of his work on earth,’’ he said.

He added that judges and magistrates should use their positions to urgently tackle kidnapping and banditry. (NAN)

