Don’t create unrest with delay Of Okumagba, Odubu, others’ NDDC screening, Ex Militants warn NASS

Members of the National Assembly, NASS, charged with the screening of members of the newly constituted board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have been urged to hasten action on the matter, given the personalities involved, sensitivity of development matters affecting the region and to further assuage already rising temperatures from among former agitators in the Niger Delta. This call was made by Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDEA, in Abuja, yesterday.

Speaking on the heels of an elaborate meeting of critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta project, the national President of NCNDE-A, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro disclosed that NASS should consider the imperatives of expediting action on the screening and subsequent inauguration of the board for the new management to hit the ground running saying delay in that regard was inimical to the regional progress.

He further added that with President Mohammadu Buhari’s recent nomination of Bernard Okumagba, Pius Odubu as Managing Director and Chairman of the developmental agency respectively amongst other nominees, the region has been kindly watching the development, given that the individuals are well respected ambassadors from the Niger Delta. “The delay in screening hasn’t gone down well in some quarters”, explained Akpodoro.

Akpodoro noted that early inauguration of the board will enhance speedy development owing to the fact that the appointees are technocrats who are ready to rewrite the negative narratives of the Commission by repositioning it for greater developmental stride.

He called on dissenting voices against the new board to sheath their sword as he reiterated the need for unity among all the tribes in the region adding that enough was enough for ethnic divisions saying only a united region can form a formidable force capable of attracting regional development.

Akpodoro noted that some disgruntled elements were bent on promoting disunity in the region for selfish reasons describing them as conflict entrepreneurs who feast on crisis but warned the people to disregard such persons he noted were in minority and are doomed to fail in their bid to rock the regional boat of progress.