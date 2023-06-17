Don’t compromise standards, COAS urges recruitment board

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has urged members of the Nigerian Army Recruitment Board not to compromise standards in the ongoing recruitment for 85 Regular Recruits Intake.

The call is contained in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja.

Yahaya stated this during his visit to the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC) in Falgore Forest, Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

The COAS expressed confidence in the ability of the board to select the most suitable candidates for the profession, saying the exercise was not an employment opportunity.

He further urged the team to remain focused and committed, while upholding the core values of the Nigerian army in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The COAS used the opportunity to inaugurate a number of projects at the NABFC recently executed by 41 Engineers Brigade, Kaduna.

Some of the projects include newly constructed NABFC Gate equipped with advance security system, a Quarter Guard, Regimental Sergeant Major’s Office, Guards Room and Administrative Block.

Other projects are, a 3Km paved concrete walk way, 6km perimeter block fence and 4km solar powered street lights.

Yahaya expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done and commended the efforts of the Army Headquarters Department of Administration for the successful execution of the projects.

He reiterated commitment to investing in training, infrastructure and providing conducive environment for capacity building of army personnel. (NAN)

