A don, Prof. Afeez Oladosu, has advised school proprietors against compromising quality in order to offer standard education to students.

Oladosu, who is the Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, gave the advice on Sunday in Ibadan during the annual conference of Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS), Oyo State chapter.

He also called on school proprietors to, from time to time, acquire more knowledge that would place them above their subjects.

According to him, this will put them in vantage positions to effectively control their schools.

”Do we have what it takes to run our schools? We need to increase our capacities. As head teacher, you must be better than your teachers; as proprietor, you must be better than everybody in the school.

“If as a proprietor, you employ a Master degree holder as a teacher and he knows you are an NCE holder, there will definitely be crisis,” Oladosu said.

The don also called on the proprietors to put in place internal quality assurance mechanisms to ensure that certain standards were met before joining the association.

One of the award recipients and wife of Oyo State Deputy Gov. Prof. Amudalat Olaniyan, emphasised that school proprietors should regularly update their knowledge to boost the image of their schools.

According to her, parents should also endeavour to complement the efforts of their childeren’s schools through regular payment of tuition fees, as quality services required huge money.

“To get quality education, parents must be ready to pay. Nothing is free, even in Freetown,” she said.

Also speaking, Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, called on school proprietors to report cases of parents withdrawing their children to public schools after refusing to pay their backlog of debts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olaleye was represented at the occasion by a Deputy Director in the ministry, Alhaji Ibrahim Afeez.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of AMIS, Oyo State chapter, Alhaji Tohir Ahmad, called for support of members, promising to take the association to an enviable height.

NAN reports that the three-day conference, with the theme: “Vision, Creativity and Transformation: Moving our Schools from Good to Great”, was attended by a total of 349 school proprietors, 47 head teachers and 69 teachers. (NAN)

