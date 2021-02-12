A traditional ruler in Osun, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude, has urged the Nigerian Army not be distracted by criticisms as they continue their onslaught to end insurgency in Nigeria. Oyelude, Tegbosun III, who is also the chairman Supreme Council of Owu Obas and Chiefs said this in a statement on Friday. The traditional ruler charged the Nigerian troops to remain focused and hasten the fight to end insurgency and other forms of insecurity in the country.

“Nigerian soldiers should remain focused and not be distracted by criticisms from opposition,’’ he said He also expressed optimism that the newly appointed service chiefs would perform excellently as a result of the track records of their predecessors. The traditional ruler said that the recent nomination of former service chiefs as non-career ambassadors was in the best interest of the country and appealed to the Senate to extend the “bow and go gesture to them’’. The traditional ruler equally urged politicians to stop playing politics with issues of national security but to join and support the government to ensure restoration of total peace in the country.

“Nigerians too should give maximum support to the armed forces by providing them with information that will help them achieve success in the fight against insurgency,’’ the Oba said. He also commended Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun for his sterling performances and implementation of people oriented programmes, saying “the governor has shown to us that he has come to serve the masses with a number of people centered projects he had embarked on.”

Oyelude, however, appealed to the government to adjust upwardly the remuneration of traditional rulers. According to him, the royal fathers are natural rulers and the first line of contacts with their people who are mostly affected by government policies. (NAN)