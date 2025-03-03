Don’t be distracted by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegation, group tells Senate

An interest group, Citizens Network For Peace and Development in Nigeria, has called on the Senate not to be distracted by the sexual harassment allegation levelled against

By Emmanuel Mogbede

An interest group, Citizens Network For Peace and Development in Nigeria, has called on the Senate not to be distracted by the sexual harassment allegation levelled against its President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, by Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Executive Director of the group, Chief Francis Wainwei, who made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that the senate should rather remain focused on discharging its constitutional responsibilities to Nigerians.

He said that the call was necessitated by the strength of the group’s findings which revealed that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s primary aim of the sexual harassment allegation might be to escape punishment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges is currently investigating Natasha over alleged breach of the senate rules.

Wainwei described the senator’s sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio as a desperate attempt to divert attention from her disciplinary proceedings.

“She is trying to manipulate the senate and the Nigerian people to avoid punishment for her unruly behaviour.

“It is our highly considered opinion that the sexual harassment allegation is a grand ploy by Natasha to escape punishment for her flagrant breach of the senate rules.

“She wants to use the sexual harassment allegation to distract the senate committee and attract sympathy from both the senate and Nigerians as a victim of illegitimate use of power by the president of the senate,” he said.

Wainwei stated that the group’s findings also revealed that Natasha had, in the past, made similar allegations against some prominent individuals.

According to him, the senator’s claim of being victimised for sexual reasons has not been backed up by any concrete evidence.

He also said that Natasha’s claim that the monthly imprest for the daily running of the Senate Committee on Local Content was withheld throughout her tenure as chairman was false.

Such a claim, Wainwei said, was an admission that she was not productive and effective in running the affairs of the committee and, therefore, deserved her removal as chairman.

He said that it was, therefore, malicious for her to claim that she was removed as the committee chairman because of her refusal to agree to the alleged sexual advances of the senate president.

“Also, the conventional change of seats in the senate that affected other senators too can’t be rightly seen as an action targetted at her because of her refusal to the alleged sexual advances.

“We are, therefore, calling on the senate to religiously adhere to the strict enforcement of its rules and extant parliamentary procedures.

“This is to ensure the sustenance of its parliamentary integrity and due process without being swayed negatively by any extraneous distraction or sentiment.

“The senate should focus on discharging its constitutional responsibilities and duties to Nigerians and shouldn’t waste its precious time and resources on frivolous issues,” he said.

Wainwei also condemned a statement credited to former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, calling on Akpabio to step aside for his deputy to preside over the investigation of the alleged sexual harassment.

“We are very disappointed that such statement was made by such a highly respected former parliamentarian who knows the rules of the senate and its parliamentary procedures.

“Saraki is aware that before any allegation or any matter can be investigated by the senate, it must be raised in the senate or formally presented before it,” he said. (NAN)