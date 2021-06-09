Don’t be afraid to do your job, Abia NSCDC boss urges personnel

Mr Vincent Ogu, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Command, has charged of the command not despair in discharging their duties.


The charge is contained in a statement issued in Umuahia on Tuesday by the Spokesman of the command, ASC Ndukwe Agu.
The commandant gave the charge while decorating promoted officers of the command at its headquarters in Umuahia.


told the decorated officers that their new ranks placed “higher responsibilities on them,” especially with the increasing security challenges in the state.


“We owe a duty defend the defenceless. Do not despair or try run away because of .


are security ; so prepared work. Do not nonchalance.


“We must not shy away from our core mandate of protecting the critical infrastructure and national assets,” the commandant said.


further advised them to reciprocate the gesture of the corps’ Commandant-General, Abubakar Audi, in ensuring that the personnel got their promotion as an when due.


“To do this is to commitment and dedication to duty. must come to work and not take salary when do not work.


“Nothing can more beneficial to a worker than rewarding hardwork. It is highly demoralising when a worker stays in one grade level for many years,” added.


Ogu advised who did not benefit from the promotion not to lose hope, but put more effort, in order to promoted.


He admonished the corps personnel to always dialogue, “rather than bullying” in settling civil matters among the populace.


The decorated officers included Agu, who promoted to Superintendent of Corps.


Two former spokesmen of the command, Oliver Uchenwa and Victor Ogbonna, were also promoted to Superintendent of Corps and Assistant Commandant of Corps respectively. (NAN)

