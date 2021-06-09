Mr Vincent Ogu, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abia Command, has charged operatives of the command not to despair in discharging their duties.



The charge is contained in a statement issued in Umuahia on Tuesday by the Spokesman of the command, ASC Ndukwe Agu.

The commandant gave the charge while decorating promoted officers of the command at its headquarters in Umuahia.



He told the decorated officers that their new ranks placed “higher responsibilities on them,” especially with the increasing security challenges in the state.



“We owe a duty to Abia – to defend the defenceless. Do not despair or try to run away because of insecurity.



“You are security operatives; so be prepared to work. Do not show nonchalance.



“We must not shy away from our core mandate of protecting the critical infrastructure and national assets,” the commandant said.



He further advised them to reciprocate the gesture of the corps’ Commandant-General, Abubakar Audi, in ensuring that the personnel got their promotion as an when due.



“To do this is to show commitment and dedication to duty. You must come to work and not take salary when you do not work.



“Nothing can be more beneficial to a worker than rewarding hardwork. It is highly demoralising when a worker stays in one grade level for many years,” he added.



Ogu advised those who did not benefit from the promotion not to lose hope, but put more effort, in order to be promoted.



He admonished the corps personnel to always deploy dialogue, “rather than bullying” in settling civil matters among the populace.



The decorated officers included Agu, who was promoted to Superintendent of Corps.



Two former spokesmen of the command, Oliver Uchenwa and Victor Ogbonna, were also promoted to Chief Superintendent of Corps and Assistant Commandant of Corps respectively. (NAN)

