Don’t allow culture, traditions to go into extinction – PDP chieftain

By Victor Adeoti

Prince Dotun Babayemi, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, has called on traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders not to allow culture and traditions to go into extinction.

Babayemi gave the advice in Osogbo on Saturday to commemorate the Olojo festival celebration slated to hold between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2.

in Ile-Ife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olojo festival is an ancient festival aimed at celebrating the remembrance of “Ogun” , god of iron, who is believed to be the first son of Oduduwa, progenitor of the Yoruba people.

Babayemi said that relevant stakeholders in Yoruba land should rise up to rescue the culture and traditions as well as the language of the race from going into extinction.

“We have to go back to the days of yore because our known valued ethos and mores are fast ebbing.

“Sadly, these are already taking tolls on our value system as reflected in the moral decadence pervading our society today.

“It is sad that gradually our culture is being submerged by modernity/ civilisation and this portends a great danger for the future of the culture and traditions of Yoruba race.

“Unless everyone rises up to rescue this avoidable cultural eclipse, the future of our culture and traditions will be in jeopardy”, he said.

Babayemi, who is also a former PDP governorship aspirant in the state, congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja ll, sons and daughters of Ile-Ife across the world on the celebration of the Olojo festival.

He said that the constant celebration of the festival would not make the coming generations to lose touch with the history of the race, thereby rekindling cultural renaissance.

“I want to sincerely congratulate our highly revered traditional ruler of Ile-Ife, Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja ll, and the good people of the ancient town home and abroad on the celebration of Olojo Festival.

“Sincerely speaking, unless we sustain the tempo of celebrating our culture in Yoruba land in the challenging face of modernity/civilization, coming generations will lose touch with our history.

“Moreso, we are blessed with relics, artefacts and other cultural events worth celebrating” he said.

The party stalwart urged custodians of Yoruba cultures and traditions to ensure cultural engagements that would continually ingrain the needed values in the subconscious of the younger generations.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

