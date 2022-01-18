Don wants upgrade of dental facilities at UNN

 Dr Nneka Onyejiaka, the acting Dean, Dental Faculty, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN),
has called for an upgrade of dental facilities the institution.

She made the call on Tuesday Enugu an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), adding that the call had become necessary
following the dearth of facilities at the faculty, which limited the number of intakes and graduates.

Onyejiaka said that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) had limited the number of graduates to be produced by the faculty annually.

According to her, the faculty is currently not allowed to graduate more than 15 students yearly.

She added that the figure was a far cry from the goal of taking care of the dental challenges of the people, considering UNN as the only
accredited to train graduate dentists the South-East.

The dean noted that the problem was due to the dearth of dental facilities and infrastructure the institution.

She said there was need to upgrade existing facilities the faculty, erect structures, provide dental chairs, compressors and phantom heads.

She explained that the faculty only admitted 14 students the current academic year as it was limited by equipment and structures.

She called for the construction of an ultramodern dental centre UNN to increase the number of intakes and graduates.(NAN)

