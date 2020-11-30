Don wants FG to declare state of emergency in education sector

An Associate Professor, Dr Tunde Adeoye of the Department of Economics, University of Lagos, has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector.

Adeoye made this known on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ota, Ogun.

He spoke while reacting to the problems and prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Unions of Universities (ASUU) since Feb.23.