Don urges Nigerian youths to learn skills in IT to enhance future

The first female Professor of Computer Science in Africa, Adenike Osofisan, has tasked Nigerian youths to take up skills in Information Technology to enhance their future.

Osofisan of the University of Ibadan, stated this at the closing ceremony of an IT programme, tagged: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for youths on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by Shining Stars Initiative International (SSII) is a mentoring and capacity building forum for teenagers and youths.

Osofisan, a matron and member of the Board of Trustee of SSII, said youths could take up a skill that they could sell to become a job creator instead of seeking for a job.

“If they create a job they will be an employer instead of looking for a job.

“The best skill to pick up today is an IT skill; because with a very good IT skill they can work for any company anywhere in the world and earn hard currency while still in Nigeria.

“Education is not a scam but an enabler, so they should take it seriously,” she said.

Osofisan, who specialises in data mining and knowledge management, enjoined the participants to make a positive difference by making use of the knowledge gained from the training for their development.

Also, Mr Ayobami Oke, one of the facilitators and an IT expert, said Nigeria needed to develop its human capital resource and the youths were the country’s greatest resource

“Many students are not in school now because of ASUU’s strike. But as bad as that is, an average person can make the most of his time now because knowledge is everywhere.

“There is a lot that can be learnt online, information is not hidden as it was in time past,” he said.

Oke commended the organisers and urged well-meaning Nigerians to invest in equipping the youth for a brighter future.

Earlier, Mrs Omokehinde Deji-Akinpelu, the Founder, SSII, admonished all the participants not to allow what they do not have to limit them but pursue it.

Deji-Akinpelu, who is also an engineer, said “with the soft skills you’ve acquired, all you need do is to develop them and keep exploring.

“Am excited about this particular edition of the programme because an average of 50 undergraduates and graduates from different tertiary institutions in Nigeria were trained; in addition to about 60 from the last previous editions.”

She appreciated God and others who had supported the project, adding that there was a need for the public, organisations and government to collaborate with SSII to ensure Nigerian youths were self-reliant. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

