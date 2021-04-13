Don urges investigation into corrupt practices in civil service

Prof Maduabuchi Dukor, Head, Philosophy Department, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has called for proper investigation into corrupt practices the service.

Dukor made the call in an interview with the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

The lecturer, who alleged that some servants were enriching themselves instead of delivering services to the people, urged relevant anti-graft agencies in the country to swing into action by brining such to .

According to him, it is a dangerous trend for servants to enrich themselves with funds meant for service delivery.

“Strict measures need to be taken to this dangerous tide of criminality in the system.

“Very worrisome is that they display such wealth with impunity, they live above what their can afford,” he said.

Dukor further stated that Nigeria would not grow if those trusted with the funds services were corrupt.

He urged anti-graft agencies to promote the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s’ anti-corruption agenda.

“Nigerians giving honours and titles to civil servants that steal public funds to enrich themselves.

“When they are honoured and praised, people begin to see less reason to be .

“We all owe this nation the duty to ensure sanity, we cannot develop if we do not discourage corruption,” he said.(NAN)

