Prof Maduabuchi Dukor, Head, Philosophy Department, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has called for proper investigation into corrupt practices within the civil service.

Dukor made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

The lecturer, who alleged that some civil servants were enriching themselves instead of delivering services to the people, urged relevant anti-graft agencies in the country to swing into action by brining such officers to book.

According to him, it is a dangerous trend for civil servants to enrich themselves with funds meant for service delivery.

“Strict measures need to be taken to stop this dangerous tide of criminality in the system.

“Very worrisome is that they display such wealth with impunity, they live above what their salaries can afford,” he said.

Dukor further stated that Nigeria would not grow if those trusted with the funds to provide services were corrupt.

He urged anti-graft agencies to promote the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s’ anti-corruption agenda.

“Nigerians should stop giving honours and titles to civil servants that steal public funds to enrich themselves.

“When they are honoured and praised, people begin to see less reason to be hard working.

“We all owe this nation the duty to ensure sanity, we cannot develop if we do not discourage corruption,” he said.(NAN)

