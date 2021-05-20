Don urges FG to restore lost glory in public schools

Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor, a lecturer, has urged the Federal Government to restore lost glory in public schools to make them attractive to Nigerians.

Dukor, also the Head of Philosophy Department at the Nnamdi Azikiwe , Awka, Anambra State, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

He said the existent of public schools being threatened by rising number of private schools in the country.

“We are witnessing a dangerous trend of private schools taking in all stages of education and this will make certain class of citizens unable to afford basic education.

“It is entrusted with the administration of public schools put in their best to make them competitive.

“Every household afford to pay exorbitant school fees being charged by private schools proprietors ,” he said.

Dukor said government must channel resources towards revamping public schools to make them attractive to Nigerians.

He said government must also ensure adequate manpower and in public schools.

“Adequate security should a well fenced government schools across the nation for parents and guidance to in public schools.

“It behooves on tutors in government owned , secondary and tertiary institutions efficient teaching, so that we can be properly rewarded,” he said.(NAN)

