 Don urges FG to identify priorities, preferences in food production

A soil scientist and biotechnologist, Prof Edet Imuk, has urged the Federal Government to identify specific national priorities and preferences in food production to harness

By Sylvester Thompson

A soil scientist and biotechnologist, Prof Edet Imuk, has urged the Federal Government to identify specific national priorities and preferences in food production to harness the innovations in genetic engineering.

Imuk said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agen

cy of Nigeria (NAN) reports that genetic engineering, also known as genetic modification, involves deliberate manipulation of an organism’s genetic material to alter its characteristics.

This is aimed at introducing desired traits, such as increased yield or disease resistance in crops.

According to Imuk, of University of Calabar, adequate regulatory measures are prerequisites for the use and application of agricultural biotechnology.

On how agricultural biotechnology could be applied for Nigerians to benefit while being cautious of the risks of the technology, he recommended the establishment of broad-based platforms.

Such platforms, he said, would help in mobilising the public and scientific communities to build confidence in the technological advancement associated with genetic engineering.

“A major issue that will affect successful applications of biotechnology to agriculture is the regulatory climate governing the release of new products.

“A safe and efficient regulatory process, able to ensure public health and environmental safety, is in itself a comparative advantage in biotechnology,’’ he said.

While acknowledging that Nigeria has a robust regulatory body, National Biosafety Management Agency(NBMA), in place, Imuk clarified that other developing African societies should also develop and implement regulatory measures.

“This will enable them to manage any environmental, economic, health and social risks associated with genetic engineering.

“Government regulations will represent a critical determinant on the time and costs in bringing a product to market.

“Regulatory agencies can act as gatekeepers for the development and availability of new products,’’ he said.

The don further stated that the rules governing the trade of biotech-derived products and indeed all products must be based on scientific risk assessment and management.

According to him, public debate is essential for the growth of new agricultural biotechnology products and processes.

Imuk also said that public confidence in modern agricultural biotechnology was one of the factors that would greatly influence the extent to which countries of developing societies invest in and benefit from genetic engineering.

“To increase food production in Nigeria, genetic engineering is a technology to look out for,’’ he said. (NAN)