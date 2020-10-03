Don urges FG to create more jobs to check crime rate

Prof. Charles Ayo, Vice-Chancellor, Trinity University, Yaba has called on the Federal Government to redouble efforts toward creating more job opportunities for youths in order to address challenges facing the country.

Ayo, also a professor of Computer Science, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Saturday.

According to him, some of the challenges in the country include kidnapping, terrorism, armed robbery, cyber-crime and Automatic Teller Machine frauds, among others.

He noted that the increase in the crime rate could be traced to high level of poverty, massive unemployment and under-employment of youth.

Ayo advised the federal government to create the enabling environment like stable power supply, good roads network and adequate security that would make businesses to thrive.

According to him, it is only when businesses thrive that new job opportunities can open for the unemployed youth.

“The government needs to adopt holistic approach in addressing crime rate and other frauds related challenges in the country,’’ he said.

The don commended the nation’s commercial banks for rising to the challenge of fake banks alert to customers.

“But the problem of ATM fraud will have to live for a long time because it is global in nature, not restricted to Nigeria alone,’’ he said.

Ayo stressed the need for Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fashion out policies that would ensure stability in the exchange rate.

He advised Nigerians to embrace home-made goods in order to reduce heavy dependence of foreign goods, adding that this would make the nation’s currency to become stronger. (NAN)