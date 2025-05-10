Don urges everybody in Enugu State to embrace tommorow is here mantra

Prof Osita Ogbu, former Director, Institute for Development Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) says everybody in Enugu State should embrace Gov Peter Mbah’s mantra of “Tommorow is here” to enable the state to develop rapidly.

Ogbu said this in Nsukka on Friday at Adada House in a remark during a Dialogue in which he was one of the discussants,

organised by Enugu State Coalition for Progress, for Enugu North Senatorial District, to access performance of Mbah since assumption of office.

He said the mantra aimed at rapidly development of every part of the state should not be left for the governor alone rather everybody should be involved especially the local government council chairnen

“Everybody must be involved, especially LG Council Chairnen so as to replicate the rapid development the governor is doing at the state level in all the seventeen local government areas of the state.

“Mbah is running inclusive governance as all districts have been benefiting immensly without any discrimination.

“The governor is fulfiling what he promised on assumption of office

when he said “Weather you vote for me or not I will develope every part of Enugu State,” Osita said.

The former Economic Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo noted that the governor has done so well that he had grown the state economy from

N30b annually he met it to N600b now within two years he assumed office.

“Enugu State is now among the three states in the country that can survive without the Federal monthly revenue allocation because of the increase in state revenue.

Good leaders like Mbah in the world serve the people and not their personal pockets ,”he said.

Speaking Chief Dennis Agbo representing Igboeze-north and Udenu in House of Representatives said the good performance of Mbah in the state within two years was what seduced him to return to People Demractic Party (PDP).

Agbo who recently dumped Labour Party to return PDP commended Mbah whom he said left politic immediately after election to start given Enugu State people inclusive and quality governance.

The national lawmaker urged residents in the state to continue to give Mbah maximum support to enable him to achieve his administration mission of making Enugu State the best in the country.

Speaking on issues of security, Major-Gen. Victor Ezugwu (rtd) applauded Mbah on various measures he has been using to ensure adequate security in the state.

Ezugwu disclosed that the meeting retired security officers from Enugu North Senatorial District held recently with Mbah, the governor was able to explain to them step by step technologies being deployed to ensure security especially in Enugu North district.

“We are happy on measures put in place by the Mbah to ensure adequate security,”he said.

According to him, the governor said monthly stipends of Neighbourhood Vigilante and Forest Guards in the state would be increased soon to N70,000 in order to boost their morals as well as make them to be more dedicated to their duties.

However, Ezugwu said retired security officers advised the governor to consider deploying satellite monitoring technology security device so as to cover every part of the state especially security flash points like Uzowani LG and Isi-uzo LG areas.

Speaking, Dr. Chinyere Onyeisi, a Special Assistant to the State Governor on Education/ Director of Exponential Learning, Enugu Smart Green School, said the smart schools of Gov Mbah had revolutionised education in the state and make it possible for children from the state to be able to compete with their counterparts globally.

“Gov.Mbah has special love for education of our children, this can be seen in the governor given education sector highest budgetry allocations since he assumed office as well as the building of smart schooks in the 260 political wards in Enugu State.

“Everybody in the state is happy on the rapid development in education as well as other sectors in the state just within two years Mbah administration came on board.

“Today’s education has shifted from content memorisation to creativity, critical thinking and problem solving approaches because of technology and digital learning,”she said.

Earlier, Chief Chinedu Onu, the Coordinator of the event

expressed appreciation to everybody especially the stakeholders in the district for coming out in their numbers to attend the function.

“Enugu North Senatorial District has benefitted immensly from the present adminstration of Mba more than any other district in the state.

“I am happy the district is playing developmental politics because Mba has done much for Enugu State we will continue to support him as sign of our appreciation of his good performance,”he said.

Our correspondent reports that, the six Local Government Council chairnen of the district were all present during the event as well as who is who in the district.