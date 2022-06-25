Don tasks FG on enabling environment for food scientists

By Ige Adekunle

A Professor of Microbiology, Solomon Oranusi, has urged the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for food scientists to thrive, in order to meet international standards.

Oranusi, of the Department of Biological Sciences, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, made the appeal at the 28th inaugural lecture of the institution on Saturday in Ota.

The lecture is entitled “Safe Food for Sustainable Development of the Packets of Microorganisms Guided by Divine Essence”.

According to him, there is need for the Federal Government to make good policies on acceptance promotion and conductive environment for food scientists, to compete favourable with their international counterparts.

The don noted that this would help local foods to meet international standards.

“The standardisation of locally produced foods or drinks is advocated with packaging and quality control.

“In addition, inspection of facilities is also required, to ensure that they comply with standard specifications,” he stated.

Oranusi further stressed the need for more detailed researches in local foods, to assist Nigeria tell her own story, noting that food was the main item of trade, worldwide.

He added that in food business, no one would promote it above his or her trade interest.

The don also stated that practical uses of microorganisms or microbial products were used in solving issues in industrial, medical, pharmaceutical, environmental and agricultural fields.

He noted that it was the safety of foods that guaranteed good immune system, as well as checkmating the microbe make-up of man.

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, stated that quality of foods and diets, were critical to healthy living.

According to him, poor diets are the leading causes of diseases and deaths worldwide.

“The thought of healthy foods are for sustainable objectives, to ensure sufficient foods and access to high quality and nutritious foods, for expanded population,” he said.

The vice-chancellor added that over 110 billion dollars was lost each year in productivity and medical expenses, resulting from unsafe foods, in lower-middle income countries.

Adebayo said that microorganisms were critical to producing healthy living.(NAN)

