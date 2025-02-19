Don tasks African leaders on quality leadership

Dr Chinedu Ejezie, Senior Lecturer at Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka, has charged African leaders on quality leadership and sustainable development to enable the continent rely on less foreign grants and aids.

Ejezie said this in Nsukka on Wednesday in an interview with our Correspondent while reacting to President Donald Trump recent policies review that had resulted in deporting of illegal immigrants, suspension of foreign fundings among others.

He said what is happening now in Trump’s administration in US should be a wake-up call for African leaders to ensure that the continent had quality leadership and sustainable development.

“It’s unfortunate the continent in spite its huge natural and human resources has continued to rely more on foreign grants, aids and assistance to run government programmes and activities because of poor and corrupt leadership in Africa.

“Trump stoppage of funding such as in United States Agency for International Development (USAID) around the world should be a wake-up call for leaders to rethink.

“They must think ‘outside the box’ on how to develop the continent instead of diverting funds meant for public development to their personal pockets,”he said

According to him, many European countries in no distant time might join US to stop or cut down funding and aids in developing countries.

He said thousands of Africans were among illegal immigrants US is deporting to thier home countries as result of President Trump’s policies review.

“What Trump is doing should not be seen as act of hatred but a way of telling world leaders to develop their countries to accommodate their citizens.

“To me is a welcome development and should provoke African leaders to action, to dedicate themselves to quality leadership achored on selfless service and patriotism.

“I expect African leaders to convoke emergency meeting to discuss this recent development in US and come out with blueprint that will rejig the continent towards quality leadership, sustainable development and zero dependence on foruegn aids.

The don advised Africans especially Nigerians to give their brothers and sisters being deported from US necessary help they would require.

“This will enable them to acclimatise quickly and contribute their quota towards nation building and making their father’s land one of the best economies in the world,” Ejezie added.