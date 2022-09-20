Don tasks academic technologists on professionalism

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Dr Mathew Bello, a Senior Chief Technologist, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has called on academic technologists in Nigeria to be professional in their duty.

Bello of the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Faculty of Basic-Clinical Sciences, Unilorin, gave the task on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He spoke at the Fourth Technologists-In-House training, for the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Unilorin branch.

Speaking on the topic: “The Academic Technologists: a Need for Professionalism”, the don stated that technologists needed self-development which was synonymous to professionalism.

He explained that self-development was the process of acquisition, cultivation and refinement of personal skills and competences for life and the world of work.

According to him, activities that develop a person’s capabilities and potential, build human capital, facilitate employability and enhance quality of life.

He explained that personal development may take place over the course of an individual’s lifespan and was not limited to one stage of a person’s life.

He maintained that to be effective and relevant, academic technologists must be professionally qualified.

Bello said for Nigeria to develop technologically, professionals must improve their self-knowledge; additional qualifications improve skills and learn new ones.

He observed that the roles of academic technologists include organising practical classes for students, teaching practical relevant skills, and procurement of laboratory materials and equipment, among others. (NAN)

