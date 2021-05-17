Dr Felicia Williams, the Coordinator of the Department of Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Ilorin, has advocated for the introduction of Digital Health into Pharmaceutical training.

Williams made the call on Monday in a paper entitled: “Digital Health and Pharmacy Education in a Nigerian University”, at a virtual talkshop organised by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP).

The virtual conference is themed: “Digital health in pharmacy education: Global showcase of initiatives from pharmacy schools”.

She said there is need for relevant stakeholders to ensure the immediate and functional integration of digital health as a separate course into the curriculum of Pharmacy education in Nigeria.

According to her, this is in view of the growing revolution in information technology and its human development.

Williams described “Digital Health” as the merging of digital technologies such as information, communication and data analytics with health and healthcare elements, living and society to increase the effectiveness of healthcare delivery.

She explained that digital healthcare had impacted both healthcare providers and patients in so many ways, which resulted in improved access to health services, increased quality of care, emergence of precision/personalised medicine and health telemetric, among others.

Williams, who is also a Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (FPSN), explained that the Pharmacy profession has gone through tremendous evolution.

“The profession has gone through from the state of product-oriented care to individual patient-oriented care and population oriented care.

“This has made the introduction of Digital Pharmacy in the training of Pharmacists a matter of necessity in order to produce well prepared professionals who will facilitate more qualitative healthcare for the citizenry,” the don said.

She added that though some elements of digital health are being taught at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels of Pharmacy education in Nigeria, it has become very significant for the course to be taught separately.

The expert in Pharmaceutical Science explained that when introduced, digital health as a separate course in Pharmaceutical training would provide more scientific and professional exposure to research, diagnosis, treatment and public health.

She opined that the adequate knowledge of digital health would enable Pharmacists to implement pharmaceutical interventions through the use of smart phones and mobile applications that would supplement daily medical references.

She, therefore, stressed the need to ensure that Pharmacists are equipped with the right knowledge and competencies through the introduction of digital health as a course in pharmaceutical training institutions in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that participants from all around the world presented their case studies on how they have adopted innovations in digital health education at their institutions. (NAN)

