Don says substantive VC should have capacity to reposition UNN

Prof. Innocent Nnamchi, the new President of Senior Staff Club, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), says the incoming substantive Vice chancellor of the institution must have the capacity and vision to make UNN one among the best universities in the world.

Our correspondent gathered that, UNN Governing Council is expected to appoint a substantive VC in the next five months that would take over from Prof. Oguejiofo Ujam who is the present acting VC of UNN.

Nnamchi, who was elected President of the Cllub on February 14 said this in Nsukka on Saturday while speaking with newsman on his plans and programmes for the club.

He said that UNN as the first indigenous university in Nigeria is yawning for a substantive VC who would put service first, have the capacity and vision that would reposition the university as one of the best globally in terms of quality teaching, learning and research.

“The incoming substantive VC should have the capacity and vision to push for the best so that university staff will be able to publish their academic work in top world journals that would not only bring financial rewards but also make the university a house hold name globally.

“We want VC who has the capacity, and vision to reposition the university to rank as the best in Nigeria, Africa and one of the best globally,” he said.

Nnamchi, a Professor of Industrial and Environmental Biotechnology, and a Lecturer at the Department of Microbiology UNN, said his plans was to leave the club better than he met it by carrying everybody along so as to take the club to a greater height.

“I have been a member of this club close to 20 years, and had served in different capacities like Social Secretary, Secretary, and Vice President, which satisfy the requirement of the club that says, anybody who want to contest for the president must have served the club in different capacities.

“I will do everything within my capacity and resources available to ensure my administration leave this club better than I met it,” he said.

The don further said that his administration would expand sports activities in the club by adding basketball, badminton, and volleyball among others to the present football and lawn tennis the club have.

“I will also make the children’s games a top-notch in the club so that while their parents are playing their games the children will also be playing theirs,” he said.

He disclosed that his administration will from time to time invite distinguished dignitaries that will come to talk to members on the state of the nation, so that members will also make their own input.

“The club will also periodically invite medical experts to give members talk and tips on wellness that will enable us to maintain a healthy life,” he said.

The president said, the club is a meeting point for senior staff of the university from departments, faculties and centres.

“Occasionally VC and other top management officers come to this club to unwind.

“That is why some people will say the club is part of highest decision-making body in UNN, yes it’s true but on advisory capacity,” he said.