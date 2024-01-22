Don lauds Tinubu over removal of ASUU from IPPIS

Dr Tunde Adeoye, an Associate Professor, University of Lagos, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for removing university lecturers from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information system (IPPIS).

Adeoye, who is a Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics of the institution spoke during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Sango – Ota.

“Tinubu has done well as IPPIS was not favourable to the university system because it is difficult for vice-chancellors to allow exchange programmes and even employ younger ones into the system.

“The development may make the education system to collapse gradually,” he added.

NAN recalls that President Tinubu had on Dec. 15, 2023 approved the exemption of federal universities, polytechnic, colleges of education and other tertiary institution workers from the IPPIS.

Adeoye said that the needed reforms that were supposed to take place in the Nigeria’s education sector had not taken place due to many challenges affecting the sector.

“We are appealing to Federal Government for an upward review of our salary considering the current economic realities as our salary was last reviewed in 2009.

“The government should set up a negotiation panel, which would involve representatives of government and ASUU towards achieving lasting industrial harmony in the education sector,” he said.

Adeoye urged the Federal Government to increase the annual budgetary allocation to education in order to tackle the decay in infrastructure across the nation’s tertiary institutions. (NAN)

By Ige Adekunle

