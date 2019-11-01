Don invents anti-buglary, fire-proof Safe, others in UNILORIN

A Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Segun Adedayo of the University of Ilorin, has invented an anti-buglary and fire-proof safe for keeping classified Departmental documents.

Adedayo made this known in his paper presentation at the 184th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Ilorin entitled:” Optimal Application of Materials joining towards rapid National Development”.

The don, who teaches in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, University of Ilorin, disclosed that he has also developed a hybrid metal and wooden electricity workers’ adjustable height ladder.

According to him, these simple engineering devices are both for domestic and organisational use.

“My invention is divided into two compartments, while pulling out of the compartment is effected through a screw mechanism.

“Locking of the safe is done through mechanical device as against the conventional use of key,” he said.

The Engineer said his dual material of Metal and Wood adjustable height ladder are specifically meant for electricity workers.

He said that conventional electricity poles ladder are made of wood with such disadvantages as low strength and limited level of compatibility.

The don explained further that the pole ladder was designed for a maximum load of 100kg, uptimum safety and made from Benin Mahogany wooden material due to electricity safety considerations.

Adedayo disclosed that in the future his areas of research inventions will include the following: production of Electrical Porcelain Materials from local clay deposits and Computer Modelling Engineering Process.

Others, he revealed, include Rockie-Boogie Carrier based Lawn Mower and further developed laboratory equipment.

The lecturer, who described himself as an Engineer welds material together, explained that welding is a method of repairing or creating metal structures by joining the et al through various fusion processes involving application of heat.

He observed that Nigeria imports iron and steel in 2017 to the tune of $469.66 million dollars, adding that the sector are the highest providing employment opportunities such as iron bending, automobiles parts welding among others.

He disclosed that an estimate of 240,456 registered welding workshops exist in Nigeria, adding that this is an enormous size that plays significant roles in the economy of Nigeria.

Adedayo, therefore, advised the Federal Government to support investments on the automobile industry in form of low interest loan and protective policies in form of high import duties on vehicles or their components that are being manufactured in the country. (NAN)