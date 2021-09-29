Don hails FG’s ban on students writing external terminal exams

Prof. Monday Igbafen of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma in Edo, has commended the Federal Government for banning School (SS) and II students taking School Examinations meant for SS III.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the federal government had through a circular by the Ministry of Education banned students of that level sitting for terminal certification examinations.

These examinations include West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and national examinations conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) and National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB).

Igbafen told NAN on Wednesday in Benin that the policy would help inculcate in children that cutting corners was not ideal.

According to him, allowing the students to sit for such examinations at such levels make them lose focus and distract others.

“They should wait till they are fully matured before they can write such examination.

“It be out of place for somebody, who is expected to run a programme for five years or six years, to write examinations it is not yet time.

“Based on this, think the federal  government is taking the right step that the students remain in the programme until such a time they are expected to have that result,” said Igbafen.

Igbafen, also the chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), AAU chapter, argued that the decision would improve the standard of education.

“So, think the government took the right decision to discipline our children.

“Let them endure; this cutting of corners should stop. We should the government it is doing the right thing.

“But if government, for instance, is not funding education properly, it stands to be condemned,” the don said. (NAN) 

