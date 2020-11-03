Don expresses concern over police absence from duty posts

Prof. Oyesoji Aremu of the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, has expressed concern over the absence of policemen from their duty posts in some parts of the country. Aremu, a professor of Counselling and Criminal Justice expressed the concern in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The don noted that the situation may further strain police-public relationship, and called for confidence building in the personnel.

According to him, the police management and members of the public will have to do this -confidence building, in order to boost the morale of the personnel especially the rank and file.

Aremu stressed that the police need to be “psychologically desensitise of public phobia occasioned by #EndSARS protests.

“The personnel would also require assurances from the government as they are also Nigerians, whose rights to living should also be guaranteed.

“In the history of the Nigeria Police Force which spans over nine decades, the force and its managers have never been brought to public scrutiny and consciousness as it occurred in the last few weeks.

“The entire structure of the force and its operational architecture did not only receive public opprobrium, its personnel were also derided, scorned and attacked,’’ he said.

Aremu said the Nigeria Police suffered losses in terms of personnel and infrastructure during the protests, which he said would cost the Federal Government so much to replace.

“The worst in this, is even in respect of the shortage of personnel and its implications on internal security. The Nigeria Police Force has never had it so bad.

“The recent events have greatly affected the morale and commitment of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, mainly because the public has withdrawn its legitimacy which is crucial to policing,’’ he said. (NAN)