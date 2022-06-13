Don charges APC to guard against losing governorship election in Katsina State

By Abdullahi Shugaba

A varsity teacher at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, (UMYU), Katsina, Dr Kabir Yandaki, on Monday charged the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina State to address lingering crises between stakeholders and supporters.

He warned that if the crises were not addressed, the APC risked losing the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The lecturer called on Gov. Aminu Masari as leader of the party in the state to act urgently to avoid the collapse of the party.

“If the crises persist and APC Katsina chapter fails to carefully handle the problems, the party may lose the 2023 governorship election.

“What is expected is unity among members to face the bigger challenge ahead of them in 2023

“Opposition parties in the state have presented popular candidates for the 2023 election. They are carefully watching to benefit from the crisis in the state’s APC,’’ he said.

Yandaki said that it was unfortunate that some APC stakeholders in Katsina State were attacking the personalities of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of Gov. Masari

“The President, in view of his position and age, deserves to be respected by all party faithful and Nigerians at large,’’ he stressed.

Yandaki, Head of Department of Political Science, UMYU, urged APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Umar Radda, to extend his hand of love and fellowship to his opponents at the primary election and their supporters.

He observed that after the primary election, some party chieftains vowed not to work with Radda. (NAN)

