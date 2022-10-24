Don canvasses strong policy on cyber security

By Ijendu Iheaka

Prof Francis Bakpo, a lecturer with the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has urged the Federal Government to initiate strong plans to improve cyber security and awareness in Nigeria.

Bakpo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Monday, on the global cyber security awareness month, marked annually in October.He said that the measure was necessary to avert cyber attacks on critical assets including intellectual property.The Computer Science lecturer explained that malicious attacks target vital health, financial and personal data, resulting in the disruption of a country’s socio-economic system, thereby, creating instability.“Online or cyber security is crucial because it safeguards all types of data against theft and loss.“

What constitutes cyber threats are of three types namely, cyber crimes, cyber attacks and cyber terrorism.“Cyber crime, that is single actors or groups targeting systems for financial gain or to cause disruption while cyber attack is usually politically motivated for information gathering.“But cyber terrorism is intended to undermine electronic systems operations to cause panic, havoc or fear“In this age when most activities are done online, governments should do everything possible to ensure its cyber space is secured or risk losing so much to online theft and in recovering its systems after attacks,” he said.

Bakpo said people could be exposed to cyber attacks by using weak passwords, opening email attachments or clicking email links from unknown senders and not using up-to-date anti-virus software.He also said that logging into unfamiliar websites and using unsecured WIFI networks in public places could expose internet users to cyber threats.

Bakpo praised the effort of government agencies saddled with managing communication services infrastructure in Nigeria in securing online operations in the country.He, however, urged them to “work with all stakeholders to ensure a more secured cyberspace that is safe for all operators of communication services infrastructure and consumers in Nigeria”.Bakpo also advised them to enact guiding principles for network operators to ensure online safety of persons and organizations.(NAN)

