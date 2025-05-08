Don attributes JAMB exam mass failure to poor preparation, social media

Prof Okechukwu Nwaubani, Department of Social Science Education, University of Nigeria Nsukka has attributed recent mass failure in 2025 examination conducted by Joint Matriculation Board (JAMB) to poor preparation and social media abuse by candidates.

Nwaubani said this in Nsukka on Thursday in an interview with our correspondent while speaking on recent massive failure recorded in JAMB examination.

He said youths have failed to make positive use of social media to improve in their academic but use it for frivelous negative things.

“These candidates that scored less than 200 in the last JAMB because many of them are 24 hours in Social Media and internet doing frivolous negative things that have no benefit impact in their academic

“They didn’t devout time to study on their own or register in exam preparatory centres around them to prepare for the exam rather they believe in cheating during the exam ,”he said.

The educationist said he was not supprise on the mass failure because when JAMB closed all the loopholes available for candidates to cheat in the exam , he envisaged mass failure.

“Closing these loopholes as well tighting up of security in all centres have exposed candidates that thrive in exam cheating ,resulting in their mass failure.

“Well conducted exam is like the computer jagon that says “what you gabbage in is what you gabbage out” because your level of preparation in any exam manifest in your performance during that exam,”he said.

Nwaubani who is the Director of Curriculum Development and Instructional Materials Centre (CUDIMAC) in UNN, commended JAMB leadership for its commitment in ensuring that only candidates who prepared very well for the exam “come out in flying colours” and urged them to keep it up.

“Now candidates have known that exam cheating no longer pay, candidates who are serious will in 2026 exam ‘burn their midnight lamp’ since there is no room for cheating again,” he said.

The don however, blamed some parents who aid their children in examination malpractice by given them huge amount of money to register in miracle centres where exam officials were usually compromised but this time it did not work.

“Parents doing this, should stop it because you are killing the future of your children.

“As parents, try to instill vitues of hardwork, God-fearing and honesty in your children, these will help them to bring honour to the family instead of shame and disgrace,” Nwaubani added

According to JAMB recent release of result, out of 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), over 1.5 million candidates scored less than 200 in the exam.