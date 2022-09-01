Don appeals to ASUU to suspend strike

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Dr Temitope Ajayeoba, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to suspend its ongoing strike.

Ajayeoba who made the call in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ile-Ife, said the country`s education system had suffered a lot of depreciation over the years.

He said that all hands must be on deck to revive the country`s educational system in order not to jeopardise the future of Nigerian youths.

He expressed concern over the Federal Government`s inaction towards agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with ASUU since 2009.

“There are lots of agreements with ASUU since 2009 till date as well as MoU signed by the Federal Governemnt over and over again.

“ASUU had gone on strike several times, while government had repeatedly appealed to them to give them time; government had promised several times to put their demands in the budget, but to no avail.

“The failure of government on many occasions has necessitated ASUU going on strike this time around. They have been rolling it over, now indefinite strike,” he explained.

He said that the indefinite strike declared by ASUU is within their right, for this is the only language the government understands.

He said that many female students have gotten unwanted pregnancy, while others had met their untimely deaths while engaging in unwholesome activities.

Ajayeoba urged the Federal Government to do the needful since members of the union have no other means of sustainability.

He advised students to shun vices that could affect their future as they are at home. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

