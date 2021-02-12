Dr Aver Theophilus of Department of Sociology, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria has urged North Central Governors to emulate security outfit region like the Amotekun in the South West with a view to safeguarding the region.

He made the appeal during a day symposium on insecurity and national development in Nigeria at Ahmadu Bello ulUniversity, Zaria.

Theophilus, while presenting a paper titled; “A reflection of security implications of small arms and light weapons proliferation in North Central Nigeria,” said states government should key into the federal government’s community policing policy to set up their security outfits.

He appealed for a concerted effort by key stakeholders to avert kidnapping, cultism, banditry and other forms of criminalities in north central region and Nigeria at large.

The don also called for federal government’s collaboration with National Assembly and nongovernmental organizations to strengthen legislation and control for the possession, use and transfer of small arms and light weapons in the North Central.

According to him, the security implication of small arms and light weapons proliferation was one of the greatest threats to people and resources the North Central Nigeria in recent times.

Similarly, Dr Ibrahim Jimoh of the Department of Mass Communication also called for more efforts towards regularization of communication agencies in the country for effective communication and national security.

Jimoh made this known in a paper titled; “Barrels to Button: the nexus between communication and national development in the 21 Century.”

He noted that the rising cases of insecurity alongside the evolving advancement and sophistication in communication technology in the society made the relationship between communication and national security to call for attention.

Jimoh said that increase in crime rate such as armed robbery, kidnapping insurgency and other social vices was blamed on the communication technology for facilitating the insecure nature of the country.

He, however, said in an ideal situation, communication and media ought to be significantly utilised in ensuring security of the nation.

Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Muri said the state command would study the presentations and recommendations made during the conference with a view to upgrade security in the state.

“I will call my management team to deliberate on the recommendations and takes the ones that are practicable now to start the implementations immediately,” he said.

The commissioner enjoined Nigerians to revert to the norms and values of Islam and Christianity for the country to be better, adding that no religion permits criminal activities.

On the quit notice issued to Fulani in some parts of the country, the commissioner said as Nigerians, they (Fulani’s) had the constitutional right to stay anywhere in the country.

In his remarks, Prof Kabir Bala, Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University said the symposium has highlighted the need to re-strengthen collaborations between the university, security agencies and community at large to address insecurity.

He noted that the university has security challenges in recent past and commended security agencies for supporting the institution.

Bala enjoined the university community to alert the security division or university management on any security situation for swift response.