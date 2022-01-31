Don advises FG on modular refineries

Prof. Park Idisi, the Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Abuja, has advised the Federal Government to establish modular refineries across the country.

Idisi gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He said that modular refineries would be the best option for Nigeria rather than refining crude oil abroad.

He said that modular plant would yield more economic benefits and returns on investments for Nigeria.

“Government can give oil importers licence to construct modular refineries that can serve a state or two states and importation of fuel will be a thing of the past.

“This process will solve fuel scarcity and provide jobs for the youths. Nigeria has come of age and none of the refineries is working, this is not a good development or image.’’

Idisi also called on every state to generate its electricity system rather than depending on the National grid for power supply.

“States should go back to rural electricity system and shortage of power supply will be solved; that was how it was done in the past in Nigeria.

“Lack of electricity is affecting investments in Nigeria, causing low output and infrastructural development,” he said.

He also urged the government to address insecurity affecting the country, especially in the rural areas, where farming and mining activities were almost grounded.

“Government should increase agricultural research with adequate security in the rural areas to improve food sufficiency in the country.

“As far as insecurity is still happening in the rural areas, killing of farmers, villagers and illegal gold mining, Nigeria will continue to experience high cost of food commodity, inflation among others.”

The don urged the government to reduce borrowing and increase domestic production, such as agricultural produce.

He said in pure economy, inflation could be curtailed when plenty goods pursue little money rather than plenty money pursing little goods and services.

“Nigeria should go back to pure production; the rice pyramid inaugurated recently by President Muhammadu Buhari is a welcome development but should be replicated in every state and all local governments for food sufficiency. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

