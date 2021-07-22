Don advises Africans to build sound economy

Prof. Nnamdi Nwaodu, a Professor of Public Relations in the Igbinedion University Okada (IUO) has advised Africans to isolate and integrate themselves to build sound economy for Africa.

Nwaodu gave the advice during the 19th Inaugural Lecture he delivered in IUO on Thursday in Okada.

The title: “Globalisation of Antagonistic Destinies of Wealth and Poverty’’.

“If Africans believe the strategy of isolating themselves from other countries and depending on their own technologies; Africa will become the world power.

“Africa needs to economically, politically and professionally integrate; we as Africans have accepted the low level since the early days of colonisation.

“Africa should immediately engage in the third course or wave of globalisation, which will hinge on Africa political and economic ideology to be built on distinct built on African educational philosophy, African blended science and technology.

“It has become exigent that Africans must plan for Africa. Africa has no global specification and Africans do not have faith in Africa,” Nwaodu said.

According to him, Afrocentric science and technological innovations, Afro-technology industry development, healthcare system, technological efficiency, self-determined political leadership should be improved.

He advised Africans to improve on their technologies and devoid of the trappings of loan and aid seeking characteristics of the present AU.

The Vice Chancellor of Igbenedion University Okada, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye said the inaugural lecture was a significant and landmark occasion in the career of an academic staff of the university.

“It provides the professor with the opportunity to showcase and inform colleagues, the university community and the general public of his or her works to date including current research and future plans,” he said. (NAN)

