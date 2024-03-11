Dominant Real Madrid thrash Celta Vigo 4-0 to cement top spot

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid cruised to a 4-0 home win over relegation-threatened Celta Vigo on Sunday.

This was made possible by goals from Vinicius Jr and Arda Guler as well own goals from Carlos Dominguez and keeper Vicente Guaita.

Real Madrid were dominant in the first half but were thwarted by some fine saves from Guaita.

He, however, failed to stop the opener when Vinicius fired home from close range in the 21st minute, for his 10th goal of the season.

Real Madrid doubled their lead in the 79th when Rudiger’s thunderous header from a Luka Modric corner found the net although it was given as an own goal by Guaita.