Domiciliation of NBC in Ministry Of Information and Culture: A grave misplacement, By Kayode Ahmadu

All players in the broadcasting value chain from equipment  manufacturers to content providers are being affected by the  impact of rapid evolution of broadcast technology and the growth 

of broadband internet access. These developments demand higher  technical quality with improved coverage and improved efficient  utilization of spectrum from regulators, who have to be strong and  efficient in their drive to deliver bespoke first in class broadcast  services. The need, therefore, of commensurate technical capacity  and knowhow cannot be over emphasized.

Regulation both on international and regional levels require high  technical skills and knowledge in order to manage frequency  spectrum and in particular decisions adopted at high levels of ITU 

(International Telecommunications Union), which is a United  Nations specialized agency formed to “facilitate international  connectivity in communications networks”. Frequency spectrum is  allocated globally by ITU and it also develops technical standards   to ensure standardization in the ICT world.

As we are now in the age of Information Communication and  Technology (ICT), it is apposite to take a close look at the meaning  of the term ICT. The term ICT is made up of Information Technology (IT) which relates to Computer Hardware, Software and Peripherals; and Communications Technology which involves Telecommunications and Broadcasting. The current use of the term ICT is firmly established and it implies corresponding physical moves towards the convergence of service and technologies. In particular Telecommunications and Broadcasting  can today use the same technology for transmission e.g.  Information Protocol (IP) Technology, Fibre Optic Cable, Very  Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs) and Radio.

Furthermore, transmission and frequency control are coordinated using information technology hardware and software like  Computers and Software Programmes. 


In line with the above, Governments the world over are also  ‘getting with the Programme’ by making their policies and  administration fit into an ICT or convergence model; whereby the 

Broadcasting, Information Communications and Postal Services  are under the same Ministry and or, are regulated by the same super regulatory Body, albeit called by varying names.

Let’s look at the ICT Industry supervising structure of some  Countries that pioneered the development of ICT as well as  Countries with comparable levels of development to Nigeria:

* The United States of America ‘Federal Communications  Commission’ FCC regulates both International and local  Communications by Radio, Television, Wire, Satellite and Cable 

and is responsible for implementing and enforcing America’s  Communications Law and regulations. It is an independent U.S. Government Agency overseen by Congress. 

* The United Kingdom has it’s Office of Communications  Ofcom established in 2003 to replace Organizations, namely  Oftel, the ITC, the Radio Authority, the Radiocommunications Agency and the Broadcasting Standards Commission. This includes Spectrum Management and Auctioning. In addition, since 2011 it took over Postcomm’s functions to include  regulation of postal services. Along with 45 other Public Bodies  Ofcom supports the Department for Digital, Culture, Media &  Sport (DCMS).

* In Malaysia The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia  Commission (MCMC) regulates the Communications and  Multimedia Industries based on the powers provided in the 

Malaysian Act 1998 and Strategic Trade Act 2010. Apart from  pursuing the Government’s policy objectives for the Sectors,  MCMC oversees the new regulatory framework for the 

converging Telecommunication and Broadcasting Industries and  online activities. In 2001 Postal Services and licensing under the  1991 Act and the Certification Authorities under the Digital 

Signature Act 1997 were added.

* Nearer home, under it’s Ministry of Communication and  Technology Ghana has its National Communications Authority 

(NCA), which has the responsibility of regulating  Telecommunications, Frequency Spectrum, Broadcasting  Authorization, Amateur Radio Licencing, Numbering, Standards  & Clearance, Schedule of Fees amongst others.

*South Africa has its Independent Communications Authority of  South Africa (ICSA). It was established in July 2000 by merging  the Telecommunications Regulator, the South African 

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (SATRA) and the  Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA). In 2005 the Postal Regulator was included.We can go on and on with scenarios in numerous countries but for  the constraint of space in this short position paper.


This trend enables Countries to fully take advantage of convergence and its underlying concomitant benefits. A single  knowledgeable and agile Agency is ideal and more likely to bring  about policies, activities, infrastructure and an enabling  environment such as shared media and spectrum or facilitate  services in underserved and unserved areas to bridge the digital 

divide.


In Nigeria we still have separate Regulators for the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Industries. Worse still, they are under separate Ministries. Again, we need to ask the nagging question..”why Nigeria is still lagging behind”? Why are we not conforming with this obvious global trend?


Thankfully though our visionary President Muhammadu Buhari has gone one step towards convergence by renaming the  Communications Ministry as the Ministry of Communications and  Digital Economy. A development that is quite commendable and apt.

Government needs to however take the next bold step of moving  the NBC from its current misfit stead, into a single super  regulatory Body for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Sectors under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy

This would automatically put Nigeria in step with universal best practices and prevailing trends, as we have seen in the examples mentioned above. The move would also position the NBC in a better environment  than it is presently, to tackle the challenges of ongoing Digital 

Switch Over (DSO).


It is imperative to note that Nigeria has significant deadlines issues  with this exercise and thus must take steps to ensure success this  time around. The success of the DSO is not negotiable as it would be of enormous economic benefit to the country and would also be greatly impactful on the quality of broadcasting services made  available to the citizens at large; not to mention its job creation  potentials.

In conclusion, domiciling NBC and its activities, especially the  ongoing DSO, in the Information and Culture Ministry is a gross  misplacement.It portends danger that could be of grave consequences if the  needful is not done immediately.

KAYODE AHMADU

B.Sc (Hons) Physics, 1981 – Jos

M.Sc Physics/Electronics, 1986 – Jos

LCOR Harvard Business School, Massachusetts USA

