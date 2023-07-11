Domesticate Maputo Protocol to improve lives of women – NGO urges NASS

By Peter Amine

BAOBAB for Women’s Human Rights, an NGO, has called on the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) to domesticate the Maputo Protocol to improve the lives of women in Nigeria and Africa.

The BAOBAB Executive Director, Ms Bunmi Dipo-Salami, made the call in a statement on Tuesday to mark the 20th Anniversary of the Maputo Protocol.

Dipo-Salami said that the call was imperative because a nation prospers only when the lives of women are meaningful across board.

“On this occasion of the 20th anniversary of the protocol, BAOBAB calls on the leadership of the National Assembly through its President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, to consider its domestication.

“Domesticate the protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa in the interest of Nigeria,” she urged.

The executive director recalled that that on July 11, 2003, in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government adopted the protocol.

She said that the Maputo Protocol defined the rights of women and girls across Africa.

The executive director pointed out that just two years later, the protocol entered into force as a result of the efforts of the members of the Solidarity for African Women’s Rights (SOAWR) coalition.

According to her, the coalition ensured the ratification of the instrument by the 15 countries as required.

Dipo-Salami, who is also the Chair, 20th Anniversary Planning Committee of SOAWR, stated that the protocol is considered one of the world’s most comprehensive and progressive women’s human rights instruments.

She pointed out that the universal ratification of the Maputo Protocol would guarantee full protection for all women and girls in Africa and consequently improve the prosperity of member states.

“It has been 20 years since this historic feat was achieved. 20 years of grind by feminists, women’s human rights advocates and positive men across the continent to breathe life into the protocol.

“It has been 20 years of uncertainty, 20 years of slow progress, and 20 years of sustained advocacy to actualise the raison d’être of the treaty.

“In collaboration with the AU and the Government of Kenya, SOAWR organised a two-day high-level meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, on 10th and 11th July 2023.

“The theme of the meeting is ‘Accelerating Promises for African Women and Girls’ in commemoration of the two decades of this significant milestone.

“The meeting is to celebrate the gains made since the adoption of the Maputo Protocol and specifically to take stock of how the lived realities of women and girls in Africa,’’ she said.

Dipo-Salami further said the meeting would gauge how the lives of women and guys have been impacted by its ratification, domestication and implementation.

The planning committee chair also explained that the meeting would advocate for the universal ratification, domestication, implementation and accountability of the Maputo Protocol. (NAN)

