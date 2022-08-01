Domestic worker docked for allegedly stealing jewellery worth $11,200

By Teniola Ibitola

A 32-year-old domestic worker, Stella Akogu, on Monday, appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a diamond ring, pendant, stud earrings, male boxers and shoes, all valued at 11,200 US dollars.

The defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge, bordering on theft, breach of peace and threat to life.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP A. Paul, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in June at No. 1, Adeniyi Coker, Dideolu Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Paul said that the defendant stole a diamond ring set on amethyst stone, another diamond ring set on citrine stone, a diamond stud earring, diamond pendant, big rose gold double loop earrings and two tone gold bangle.

He added that the defendant also stole round gold stud earrings, four male boxers and a pair of toddler male shoes, all valued at 11,200 US dollars and N65,000, property of Chief and Mrs Michael Madueme.

The prosecutor said that the defendant had sent threat messages to the complainant’s phone and also caused breach of peace by claiming that their son was not theirs biologically.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 56(a), 168 and 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. Ajayi, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Sept. 5 for mention. (NAN)

