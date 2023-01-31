Domestic violence: NHRC records 282 cases in Kaduna

By Patience Yakubu

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says it received 282 complaints about domestic violence in Kaduna in 2022.

The state Coordinator of the commission, Mr Terngu Gwar, made this known to the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) in an interview on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The coordinator noted that the number was higher than the 214 received by the commission in 2021.

He said that domestic violence, especially against women, was the commonest among the complaints, adding that violence against children and women had been in the increase.

According to him, the commission also received complaints about forceful marriage, abandonment of wife/family, custody/access to children, sexual abuse and child abandonment.

”Others are cases of alleged torture, extra-judicial killing, unlawful arrest/detention, threat to life, cruelty, nonpayment of benefits/ entitlements.

“Also included are inhuman and degrading treatments which are not on the increase,” he said.

The coordinator attributed increase in domestic violence to poverty, ignorance of family responsibilities by both parties and inadequate pre-marital counselling, among others.

Gwar encouraged women to report cases of abuse and gender-related issues (sexual violence, domestic violence, forced marriage, women trafficking etc.) to the relevant authorities.

He said that such reports would help in fishing out and punishing offenders.

“Some women are afraid to report the cases for fear of breaking their marriages or being beaten by their husbands.

“Many women, particularly the educated, are not ready to come up. Meanwhile, some of them are dying in silence.

“We have a commission that can fight for their rights pro bono (free of charge),” he said.

Gwar advised women to speak up when abused.

He said that the commission also engaged in mediation and reconciliation of couples and families, adding that it referred some matters to the courts after investigations.

The coordinator called for social security for women and children, urging stakeholders to join the commission in its efforts to end abuse of women and children.

“We are working with major stakeholders such as the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and the Nigeria Police Force to check domestic violence.

“The commission will continue to sensitise and encourage people to speak out when they are being molested or when their rights are being violated,” he said. (NAN)