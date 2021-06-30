Domestic violence: NGO calls on victims to speak out

An NGO, Tabitha Empowerment Centre, on Wednesday advised victims on domestic violence to always speak out to relevant authorities to enable them access justice.

Mrs Christiana Uzo-Okamgba, the Executive Director of the organisation, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Uzo-Okamgba explained that domestic violence was a pattern of behaviour in any relationship using it to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner.

She said that the abuse could involve physical, sexual, emotional, economic, psychological actions or threads of actions that influence another person.

“According to her, as a victim and survivor of domestic violence, you should not die in silent, you should speak out, come to Tabitha empowerment centre, lodge your complaints, we will take it up immediately.

“Our organisation has come to open people`s eyes that we can provide access to justice and the perpetrators been brought to book for their actions.

“Firstly, we will listen to your complain, we put down your statement and take evidences in case of any, we make referrals, we will then provide access to justice.

“We are already working with the authorities, so we can always handle such cases by taken the victim to the proper authorities.

“Violence needs to stop, Nigerians need to speak out and teach our children that silence is never the solution to stop domestic violence; together we can make a difference.

“The best place to start is with yourself,’’ she said.

Uzo-Okamgba said that violence was not only made for women and children, adding that men also face the challenge as well but the ego in them had made them remained silence.

According to her, men too suffer domestic violence but they cannot complain to anyone because of the ego they are having.

“They prefer facing the challenge, sometimes when they discuss it to their friends or relatives they might not bring solution to the problem.

“But I keep advising them to always speak out to the appropriate authorities, who will then take up the case for them’’.

Uzo-Okamgba said that the organisation was partnering with National Agency for the Prohibition of trafficking in Person, Legal Aid Council and National Council for Women Society, International Federation for Women Lawyers, among others.

She said that the organisation was committed to partner with other relevant stakeholder’s for effective sensitisation and to ensure that domestic violence was combat to the barest minimum in the country.

She said the organisation`s objectives was to ensure that the NGO became a leading empowerment centre for victims of domestic violence and widows through the provision of social, economic and financial support to enable them live a productive life. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...