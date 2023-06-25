Domestic Violence: Lagos unveils ”Eko Haven” for survivors

By Florence Onuegbu

The Lagos State Government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has unveiled ‘Eko Haven”, a shelter for survivors of domestic violence.

The Executive Secretary, DSVA, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said at the opening of the shelter, that it was part of the state government’s commitment to ensuring that holistic support was provided for survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

Vivour-Adeniyi said that the shelter located in the Ikorodu axis of Lagos, was a 30-bed space capacity, to provide immediate shelter services to high-risk survivors of domestic violence.

She said that the shelter was the state government’s prompt response to the burgeoning demand to ensure the preservation of life, safety, stability, empowerment, and subsequently the reintegration of survivors back into society.

According to her, the establishment of Eko Haven is in keeping with the DSVA’s statutory mandate of establishing shelters across all divisions of the state.

”With this intervention, we hope that survivors in abusive relationships would find the courage to break the culture of silence, speak up, and speak out, with the assurance that help is just a ”Call Away”.

”Asides from providing accommodation, health, psycho-social support, as well as livelihood support would also be integrated and made available for survivors through ”Eko Haven”.

”Our compassionate staff would offer comprehensive support to help survivors address their trauma, through empowerment activities, personal and legal advocacy, and in-house psycho-social support.

”The shelter is hosted at a location with on-site security precautions and a gated entry,” she said.

The executive secretary gave assurance that any victim or survivor of domestic violence should realise that they are not alone and that help is accessible.

”Please reach out to us on 08000 333 333 or at our office located at Nobel House, Plot A, Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Central Business District, Alausa,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

