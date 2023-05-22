Domestic Violence: Author urges victims to break culture of silence

By Aderogba George

Mrs Toyin Falaiye, the Author of a book “Diamond In The Rough” has urged victims

of domestic violence to speak out about their travails and break the culture of silence.

The author, who explored the tools of vulnerability in writing the book, made the call at its launch on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 244-page book with 17 chapters is all about the author’s autobiography.

She called on law enforcement agencies, including the law courts, to ensure that victims of domestic violence got justice,

saying that this would put an end to the menace.

She said that she was inspired to write the book after realising that a lot of people bottle up pains on things they go through,

especially on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

The author said that she was also motivated to write the book based on her life story which

she always shared on social media which made many to learn from.

She added that “the book is actually my autobiography, a manual about my life journey; I was inspired to write when I realised

that a lot of people bottle up pains on things they go through and this is because of the culture of silence in our society.

“We are not able to talk about our experiences and thus go into deeper pain of battling oppression, depression, post traumatic

stresses and others and before you know it, it may result to suicidal attempt.

“I realised that people find strength when they know that somebody had gone through the kind of pains that they are going through.

“One day when I was going through another suicidal attempt, I discovered that it was because of the pain I bottled up, a voice said to

me that there is purpose in that pain; find it.“This actually led me into writing the book.

“I realised that putting my story in a book would make other people to find strength, hope and healing,” Falaiye said.

Mr Abduyari Lafia, the Assistant Inspector-General, Nigerian Police in charge of Criminal Intelligence, appreciated the

work done by the author in coming up with the book, saying “it is inspiring.”

Mr John Ochogwu, the book reviewer, who appreciated the author, said that the piece had been able to speak on behalf of others who

are going through similar challenge.



Mr Samson Falaiye, the author’s husband, said he encouraged her to write the book after reading peoples’ responses about her travails

on her social media page.

He called on people who are passing through similar challenge not to give up, but to continue to pray to God to intervene in their situation. (NAN)