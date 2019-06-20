Domestic staff murders employer, mother, 2 days after employment

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old domestic staff, Joseph Ogbu, for allegedly killing his employer and the 89-year-old mother two days after being employed at Surulere area of the state.

The State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement that the suspect committed the murder at about 3am on June 20.

“On June 20, 2019 at about 3am, Surulere Police Station received a distress call from No. 4 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere that one Joseph Ogbu; 22, who was employed as a domestic staff on June 18, 2019, murdered his employer, Oreoluwa John; 38 and her 89 years old mother, Adejoke John.

“The suspect confessed to the crime. In his statement, he averred that, his employer asked him to clean the house at about 9pm of June 19 but an argument ensued between them, which prompted him to stab her with a knife.

“The shock of her death made her aged mother to slump and died.

“Considering the fact that they are dead, he moved some valuable properties such as electronics, handsets and household items into the employer’s Toyota Camry Salon Car and attempted to escape to where he cannot be found, before he was apprehended by policemen on patrol at Ogunlana point.

“The vehicle and items stolen were recovered. The crime scene was sealed off and corpses of the two victims were taken to Mainland Hospital Yaba for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu MNI has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba to take over the investigation and charge the suspect to court,” he said. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

