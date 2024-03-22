Domestic staff, farm attendant docked for allegedly stealing cassava worth N15m

A domestic staff, Adebisi Seinde, 46 and a farm attendant, Ismail Jimoh, 48, were on Friday docked in a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan for allegedly stealing cassava worth N15million belonging to their employer.

The police charged Seinde and Jimoh with conspiracy, house breaking and theft.

The Prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence in December, 2023, at Orile Ilugun, Old Eruwa Road, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendants also stole a car worth N3million belonging to their employer, Mr Tayo Gbolahan.

Amusan alleged that the defendants also conspired to steal Gbolahan’s jewelry, bundles of shirts and other valuables worth millions around the same time in December 2023.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Court President, Mrs Shukurat Yusuf, admitted them to bail in the sum of N2.5 million each and two sureties each in like sum.

Yusuf ruled that one of the sureties must be a religious leader or community leader.

She adjourned the case until April 24 for hearing. (NAN

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko