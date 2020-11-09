Domestic servants docked over alleged theft of employer’s N1.5m property

Two domestic servants, Abolade Bolarinwa, 37 and Fadeke Jejelowo, 49, on Monday, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged theft of property valued N1.5 million and causing damages.

The duo allegedly conspired against their employer, Mrs Bukola Bolarinwa, to steal her property worth N1.5 million and causing damages.

Bolarinwa and Jejelowo, whose residential addresses were not given, are standing trial on a-three count charge of conspiracy, stealing and causing damage.

They both, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 16, at Onabadejo St. Ikosi-Ketu Lagos.