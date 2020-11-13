Domestic labour: Ebonyi warns against contract with underage persons

Mr Godwin Igwe, Head of Department, Child Development, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, gave the warning on Friday while addressing the case of a child who had been abused by her guardians.

Igwe condemned the incident which involved one Patience Nnamani, who had been abused by her mistress, Mrs Ngozi Ugwu, saying that it was bad to use underage persons for domestic labour.

He urged the public to desist from such act adding that henceforth anyone found to have been involved would be punished according to the law.

“Parents should always get the services of nannies instead of engaging underage persons for such work.

“The growing rate of child abuses and maltreatments is worrisome and if not checked, it might not go well with the state and nation.