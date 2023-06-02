Dokpesi, unifying factor in Nigeria – Pam, NCPC boss

By Bridget Ikyado

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has described the late Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, as a unifying factor in Nigeria.

Pam, who spoke during a condolence visit to the family of the late media mogul, said that Dokpesi was a good man and would be greatly missed.

He said that Dokpesi left at a time Nigeria needed him most, adding “but God knows why, as we do not have answers to some things.

The executive secretary noted that business mogul had helped in building Nigeria’s economy, contributed to employment generation and was able to introduce African content and its culture through the broadcast media.

“We should be rest assured that we will miss him because of his wealth of experience,” he remarked.

Pam expressed the belief that the family that Dokpesi left behind would certainly be able to drive his dreams and ensure the continuity of his legacies.

He thanked the DAAR Communications team for always showcasing and projecting the laudable activities of the commission.

According to the executive secretary, his commission has had a robust relationship with AIT over the years, saying that it will be sustained.

He further stated that AIT had greatly helped in boosting the image of the commission, especially in the coverage of pilgrimage activities within and outside the country.

Responding, Mr Raji Dokpesi, son of the late media mogul who spoke on behalf of the family, thanked the NCPC boss for the condolence visit, assuring that they would build on the legacies of his late father and

ensure sustainability. (NAN)