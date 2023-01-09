Dokpesi announces release after dramatic ‘incident in London Airport’

The Founder of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi has announced that he has been released after an incident in London Airport.

A statement signed by Dokpesi Monday said, “The founder of DAAR Communications Plc High Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Ph.D) has been released after an incident which saw him delayed on arrival at the London Heathrow airport on Sunday January 8, 2023.

Giving his official account of the matter, the statement said, “Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.

“Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

“His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty.

However, the story which broke Sunday night said Dokpesi was arrested in London in a dramatic fashion.

The Whistler which broke the story, while relying on a source, reported the dramatic incident partly thus: “We were on a flight from Frankfurt to London and as we are about to arrive London, we were informed that we should all stay on our seat when the aircraft lands and that the Police wanted to do something. We were informed that there will be a police operation.

“So when we landed, the police came in and ask who is Raymond Dokpesi and they now took him away. He was wearing agbada. He was arrested in London,” a report by The Whistler said.

No account has been given about why Dokpesi was indeed “invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.”